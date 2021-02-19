Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.46. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,303. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.