Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post $0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.07. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $6,824,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $141,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,188,983 shares of company stock valued at $67,474,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $425.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

