Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.87. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

