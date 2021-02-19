Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce sales of $120.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.90 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $111.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $472.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $472.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $526.38 million, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $534.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $69,463.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,616.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $54,728.28. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.