Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. James River Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 166.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 681.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

JRVR traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.