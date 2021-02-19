Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). ProPetro reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $62,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,151,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 537,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,673. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $956.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

