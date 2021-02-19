Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $15.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $15.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.70 billion to $18.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Tenneco stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $510,529.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,675,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,423,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,309 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,719,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

