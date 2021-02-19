Brokerages Set IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) PT at $8.17

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. 243,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,002. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $267.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 29.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in IMV by 1,747.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IMV in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

