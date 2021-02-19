Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $92.18

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.75. 27,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,954. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.