Brokers Set Expectations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

ABEO opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $242.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $722,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

