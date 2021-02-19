Brokers Set Expectations for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $30.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

