Brokers Set Expectations for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 261.57, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

