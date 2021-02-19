Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.8% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

