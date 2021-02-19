Bruce Kenway Sells 100,000 Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD) Stock

Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD) Director Bruce Kenway sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,405.

SMD stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,442. The stock has a market cap of C$42.15 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Strategic Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51.

Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V) (CVE:SMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals Ltd. (SMD.V)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

