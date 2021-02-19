Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells $321,020.00 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BC stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brunswick by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 151,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

