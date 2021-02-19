BSA Limited (BSA.AX) (ASX:BSA) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

BSA Limited (BSA.AX) (ASX:BSA) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.26.

Get BSA Limited (BSA.AX) alerts:

In other BSA Limited (BSA.AX) news, insider Tim Harris 255,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th.

About BSA Limited (BSA.AX)

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure, and BSA Advanced Property Solutions segments. The BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure segment engages in the delivery of bundled services over fixed line multi-technology networks; and installation of subscription television and smart meters to the telecommunications, subscription television and utility industries.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BSA Limited (BSA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSA Limited (BSA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.