BTIG Research Boosts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $68.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.08 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,867. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 180.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 191.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.