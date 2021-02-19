BTIG Research Increases Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $65.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HASI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.