Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Raul Padilla Sells 1,100 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $74.74 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Bunge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

