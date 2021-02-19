Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $659.47

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 659.47 ($8.62) and traded as high as GBX 758.69 ($9.91). Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) shares last traded at GBX 688.23 ($8.99), with a volume of 1,502,432 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,001.17 ($13.08).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 655.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 660.43. The company has a current ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

