Burger Swap Achieves Market Cap of $145.58 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 255.6% higher against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for $12.27 or 0.00022299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $145.58 million and $397.97 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.00568138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00086846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00072608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00076182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.95 or 0.00405232 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,241,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,866,404 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

