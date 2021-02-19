Burleson & Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.6% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $291.19. 54,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

