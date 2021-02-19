Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $296.00. 9,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

