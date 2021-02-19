Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $16.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.27. 14,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $524.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

