Burleson & Company LLC Has $225,000 Position in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,202. Schwab 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.