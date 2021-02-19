Burleson & Company LLC Has $34.24 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 5.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla stock traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $780.14. 577,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $821.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

