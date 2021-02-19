Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 142.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fastly by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $80.23. 250,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,963. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,942 shares of company stock worth $2,581,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

