Burleson & Company LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.05. 1,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,561. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $231.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.88.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

