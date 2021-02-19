Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $114,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 347,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after buying an additional 70,136 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $264.85 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $271.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

