Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan Sells 5,634 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $806,563.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 299,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,838,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04.

Shares of CDNS opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

