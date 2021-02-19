CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

