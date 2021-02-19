CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

CalAmp stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 337.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

