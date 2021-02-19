Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,812.70

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,812.70 ($36.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,835 ($37.04). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,765 ($36.12), with a volume of 39,680 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,806.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,737.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

