California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 15,452 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of AutoNation worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

AutoNation stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $82.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,559 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

