California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.