California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

NYSE THG opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.55. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

