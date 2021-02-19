California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS opened at $97.32 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $283,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,714,295. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.