California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Air Lease worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 35.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,330,000 after buying an additional 352,563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,713,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,401,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,463,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,186,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

NYSE AL opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

