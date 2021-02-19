California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,022 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Flowers Foods worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

