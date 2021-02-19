Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:CALT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 11,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

