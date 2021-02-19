Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Up 116.4% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 116.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $303,759.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.30 or 0.03527747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00027177 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

