Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after buying an additional 254,078 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ opened at $52.01 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.