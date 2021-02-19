Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DexCom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,294. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $410.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 169.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

