Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 39.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

QLD opened at $128.45 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $132.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

