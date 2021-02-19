Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

PSI opened at $122.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $130.45.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

