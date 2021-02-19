Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,866,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after buying an additional 204,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,535,000. AJO LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,155.4% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 121,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after buying an additional 112,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $242.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average of $201.41. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $252.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

