Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

FDLO opened at $43.40 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

