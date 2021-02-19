Camino Minerals (CVE:COR) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Camino Minerals Co. (CVE:COR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.17, but opened at C$0.15. Camino Minerals shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 28,500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.89.

Camino Minerals Company Profile (CVE:COR)

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 6 claims covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Cuzco, Peru; and the Los Chapitos property that consists of 39 claims covering an area of 22,500 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

