Canaccord Genuity Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$124.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$122.00 to C$124.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) to C$126.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.50.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$114.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,796. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.77. The company has a market cap of C$51.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.7299997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

