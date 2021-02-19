Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF remained flat at $$138.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.